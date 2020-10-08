Mary Ellen Stadler May was born to Nicholas and Ruth Stadler on December 1, 1935 in Jefferson County, Alabama and passed on to her well-earned reward on October 5, 2020. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, our Dad, Bob (Pop), our brother Allen and her three brothers, Uncle Carl, Uncle Johnny, and Uncle Cecil. She is survived by son Joel, his wife Angela and their children, Hannah, Haley and husband Caleb Jones and JohnDavid, and Oren and his wife Cathie and their children, Matt and his wife Ann-Marie and their daughter Kailyn, and Kyle and his wife Rachel and their daughter Sophie. Her cousins, Bobby and Ronnie Lindsey and Marilyn Coxe will miss her and love her always. Mary was a long standing member of St. John's United Methodist Church and was involved with church activities since we moved to Baton Rouge. She worked as an attendant on a Special Education bus for many years in the EBR Parish School System. Those kids she helped became like family and she always got a big hug from them after they moved into adulthood. They held a special place in her heart for some very personal reasons. She also worked at University Presbyterian Church in the Day School and she also loved her work there. The family also want to thank her caregivers that were a Godsend. They became like family to us. Miss Crystal, Miss Lucy, Miss Bernadine, Miss Jackie and their friends gave her care that was beyond compare. Thank you once again. Also, a special Thank you to our friend and Moms neighbor, Shelly Roy. We can never thank you enough for all you have done for our family. The family will be having a Memorial service at a later date and Mary will be interred at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park.

