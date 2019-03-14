Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elouise Kent. View Sign

Marie Elouise Kent went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the age of 95. A woman of great faith, she was known for her love of Christ and the Bible. Elouise was a life-long member of Galilee Baptist Church, for which her grandparents donated the property. While Elouise was an only child, she was loved and cared for by her loving cousins and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Lillie Mae "MaeMae" Kent. Visitation will be held at Galilee Baptist Church in Zachary, LA on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until Funeral Service at 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow on the grounds of Galilee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank Halo Companion Care and all of their staff that helped in the care of Elouise over the past two years, as well as Canon Hospice. Heaven has open arms for our beloved Elouise! Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

