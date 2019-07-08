Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elsie Stoltz Perry. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-272-9950 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elsie Stoltz Perry, native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Denham Springs, LA, passed away on July 7, 2019 at the age of 78 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a huge LSU fan. She was a retired bank teller from Premier Bank in Baton Rouge with 20 years of service. Mary is survived by children Karen Perry Livingston and husband Ricky of Oscar, LA, Curt Perry and wife Eva of Head Island, LA, and Blayne Perry of Denham Springs, grandchildren Heather, Doug, Danielle, Sarah, Taylor and Abby, great-grandchildren Presley, Matthew, Jude, and Blakeleigh, siblings Sandra (John) Cork, Binky (Mike) Julian, Joan Stoltz, and Jimmy (Sue) Stoltz. Preceded in death by husband Dudley Elroy Perry, great granddaughter Adalynn Claire Delatte, sister in law and brother in law Barbara and Allen Joiner, parents Annie lea and Russell Stoltz, and brother Russell C. Stoltz, II (Bubba). Pallbearers will be Ricky Livingston, Johnathan Whitman, Neil Stone, Dave Spencer, Michael Barrett, and Shon Graves. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 6PM until 9PM and resuming on Wednesday morning from 9AM until 10:30AM. A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at 10:30AM conducted by Rev. Richard D. Perry (brother-in-law). Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. A reception will be held at Rabenhorst East after the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation at the American Heart Society or Victory Baptist Church. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 8 to July 10, 2019

