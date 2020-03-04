Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Emogene Weems Totty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Emogene Weems Totty passed away on March 2, 2020. Her family is grateful for the good care she received in her final months from Louisiana Hospice, Home Instead, and Landmark Baton Rouge. The daughter of Obera and Fred Weems, Emogene was born September 23, 1932 at home in Prentiss County, Mississippi. The family moved and settled in Rock Creek, Alabama when Emogene was a child. She is a 1950 graduate of Hueytown High School. Until she retired at age 70, Emogene worked in various clerical positions with a keen eye for detail and accuracy, including many years with Premier Equipment. She was happily married for 67 years to Ray Totty. They settled in Baton Rouge in 1973. Together raising two children, Mary Kay and John Alan. Emogene enjoyed road trips, oil painting, quilting, and staying connected with friends and family. She delighted in hosting dinner parties and Saturday breakfasts. She is predeceased by her parents, Obera and Fred Weems, and her brother Bobby Weems. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Totty; her children, Mary Kay (Steve) and John Alan (Tracie); her sister, Fredda (Nick); nieces, Kacey (Eric), Lacey, and their children, Brennan, Kelsey, and Kaylee. A memorial service was held 4-MAR-2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Mary Emogene Weems Totty passed away on March 2, 2020. Her family is grateful for the good care she received in her final months from Louisiana Hospice, Home Instead, and Landmark Baton Rouge. The daughter of Obera and Fred Weems, Emogene was born September 23, 1932 at home in Prentiss County, Mississippi. The family moved and settled in Rock Creek, Alabama when Emogene was a child. She is a 1950 graduate of Hueytown High School. Until she retired at age 70, Emogene worked in various clerical positions with a keen eye for detail and accuracy, including many years with Premier Equipment. She was happily married for 67 years to Ray Totty. They settled in Baton Rouge in 1973. Together raising two children, Mary Kay and John Alan. Emogene enjoyed road trips, oil painting, quilting, and staying connected with friends and family. She delighted in hosting dinner parties and Saturday breakfasts. She is predeceased by her parents, Obera and Fred Weems, and her brother Bobby Weems. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ray Totty; her children, Mary Kay (Steve) and John Alan (Tracie); her sister, Fredda (Nick); nieces, Kacey (Eric), Lacey, and their children, Brennan, Kelsey, and Kaylee. A memorial service was held 4-MAR-2020. Memorial gifts may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close