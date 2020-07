Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ethel McCray departed her life on July 9, 2020, at the of 86. Drive Thru-Viewing will be Fri., July 17th, 2pm -7pm. Religious Sat., July 18, at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs. Conducted by Rev. Karl Clark. Entrusted Service to MJR Friendly Service Home Denham Springs.

