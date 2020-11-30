Mary-Ethel Theriot a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on 11/22/2020 at the age of 77. She played the piano at her local Mormon Church ward in Baton Rouge. For hobbies she enjoyed Sudoku and crosswords, as well as going for short drives to the grocery store. In her younger years, she enjoyed painting and illustrating. She is survived by her children Michael Theriot and Michelle Theriot; her grandchildren Katherine Theriot and Elizabeth Theriot; and her sister Carol Vogel and her sister's children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Everett Theriot, Sr., who also passed away recently on June 18, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held at the Mormon Church at 10335 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:30 – 3:30 pm. Family would like to extend a special thanks to Bishop John Funk and Sister Kathy Nelson of the Mormon Church in Baton Rouge. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
