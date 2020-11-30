1/
Mary-Ethel Theriot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary-Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary-Ethel Theriot a native and resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully on 11/22/2020 at the age of 77. She played the piano at her local Mormon Church ward in Baton Rouge. For hobbies she enjoyed Sudoku and crosswords, as well as going for short drives to the grocery store. In her younger years, she enjoyed painting and illustrating. She is survived by her children Michael Theriot and Michelle Theriot; her grandchildren Katherine Theriot and Elizabeth Theriot; and her sister Carol Vogel and her sister's children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Everett Theriot, Sr., who also passed away recently on June 18, 2020. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service which will be held at the Mormon Church at 10335 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 2:30 – 3:30 pm. Family would like to extend a special thanks to Bishop John Funk and Sister Kathy Nelson of the Mormon Church in Baton Rouge. Please visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com to leave condolences to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
02:30 - 03:30 PM
the Mormon Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved