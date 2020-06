Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Morgan, a native of Eola and a resident of B.R. died on Fri., May 29, 2020. She was 98. Visitation will be Sat., June 6 from 10-11 am at Richardson F.H. of Clinton, 11816 Jackson St., Clinton. Graveside service at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery, Slaughter.

