Funeral services for Mary Eva "Egie" Ellzey Dearman will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Gallagher Funeral Home, Ball, Louisiana. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, Louisiana, under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home. Visitation for Mrs. Dearman will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Egie Dearman, age 91, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge. She loved her family and was strong in her faith. Egie was preceded in death by her husband, Wade William Dearman, Sr.; her parents, Benjamin and Vera Mae Ellzey and siblings. Mrs. Dearman is survived by one daughter, Dianne Sykora and husband, Jim of Baton Rouge; two sons, Bill Dearman and wife, Janet of Baton Rouge and Clay Dearman and wife, Katie of Taylor, Texas; six grandchildren, Jon and Jay Sykora, Matthew and Steven Dearman, Nicholas Dearman and Jo Katherine Dearman Sorkness and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 20 to Aug. 24, 2019