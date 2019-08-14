Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parkview Baptist Church 6301 Camphor St Metairie, LA 70003 Visitation 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM Parkview Baptist Church Memorial service 10:30 AM Parkview Baptist Church 6301 Camphor St. Metairie , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evelyn Womack Merhige born December 25, 1941 passed away August 7, 2019 surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with cancer. She was 77. Evelyn was born in Columbia, LA and moved to Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 14. She graduated from Istrouma High School. She is preceded in death by her parents Johnnie and Homer Womack, sisters Joyce Crosby and Nell Attaway and cousin (like a sister) Pat McDermott. She is survived by son Louis D Merhige and ex-husband and good friend Louis B Merhige. She is also survived by niece Becky Franz, Plano, TX and nephews Rance Attaway, Seneca, SC, Daryl Attaway, Bossier City, LA, Mark "Butch" Crosby, Walker, LA, special cousins, John and Jim McDermott, Baton Rouge, LA and William "Mack" McDermott, Watson, LA and lifetime friend Joyce Phillips, Baton Rouge, LA. Evelyn loved people and made friends everywhere she went. Evelyn had many friends visit during her illness and time at home. She was a faithful member of Parkview Baptist Church. Evelyn loved helping people, entertaining and playing cards. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Parkview Baptist Church, 6301 Camphor St., Metairie, LA, Saturday, August 17, 2019. Visitation at 9:30 a.m. Service at 10:30 a.m. In Lieu of flowers please send donations to Ochsner Cancer Center Jefferson Hwy, Jefferson, LA, Parkview Baptist Church Benevolence Fund for needy families, or . Thanks to Guardian Angel Hospice for the love and care shown to Evelyn.

Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019

