Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
1953 - 2020
Mary Edwards, 66, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on March 13, 2020. She was born in Centreville, Mississippi and grew up in Chalmette, Louisiana. She attended P.G.T. Beauregard High School and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake College in nursing. She married Donald Edwards on November 17, 1979. She worked as a surgical nurse, a private practitioner nurse, and as a claims' management expert for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Arkansas. Mary is survived by her spouse, Donald Edwards; her son, Matthew Edwards; her older sister, Marcia Lynne Salinero; her sister-in-law, Peggy; her nieces, Stephanie, Tina, and Wendy; and her nephews, Christian and David. She is preceded in death by her oldest son, Cade; her parents, Ruth and Abe; her brother, Jim; and her younger sister, Pauline. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on March 18, 2020 from 1:00 pm until Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 18, 2020
