Guest Book View Sign Service Information Church Funeral Services & Crematory 13250 Highway 431 Saint Amant , LA 70774 (225)-644-9683 Send Flowers Obituary

Marianne passed away on October 22, 2019. Born on February 23, 1933 in Annapolis, Maryland. The visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday October 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Marianne was a retired Bell South manager, also a board member of The Telco Federal Credit Union, and past president of the Tara Garden Club. Many of her favorite past-times were cooking, painting, reading, Traveling, bowling, and most of all shopping for antiques. She is survived by her only daughter, Dianne L. Merritt, granddaughter Lauren E. Figueredo, one brother Louis Festagallo, three sisters, Joan Brown, Toni Beeny, and Theresa Steinert, along with numerous nieces, Nephews, and her beloved cat, Hoppe. She was preceded in death by Her husband Thomas E. Merritt, and her parents Frank and Mafalda Festagallo and her precious dog Coco. The Merritt family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all Whom provided loving care during this difficult time. She was always There in everyone's time of need and always gave the best advice. Marianne was a passionate pet lover and advocate. In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be given to Cat Haven, 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road; BR, La. 70816 or Marianne passed away on October 22, 2019. Born on February 23, 1933 in Annapolis, Maryland. The visitation will be held at 9:00 am on Thursday October 24, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Marianne was a retired Bell South manager, also a board member of The Telco Federal Credit Union, and past president of the Tara Garden Club. Many of her favorite past-times were cooking, painting, reading, Traveling, bowling, and most of all shopping for antiques. She is survived by her only daughter, Dianne L. Merritt, granddaughter Lauren E. Figueredo, one brother Louis Festagallo, three sisters, Joan Brown, Toni Beeny, and Theresa Steinert, along with numerous nieces, Nephews, and her beloved cat, Hoppe. She was preceded in death by Her husband Thomas E. Merritt, and her parents Frank and Mafalda Festagallo and her precious dog Coco. The Merritt family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to all Whom provided loving care during this difficult time. She was always There in everyone's time of need and always gave the best advice. Marianne was a passionate pet lover and advocate. In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be given to Cat Haven, 11130 N. Harrells Ferry Road; BR, La. 70816 or Cathaven.org. Arrangements by Church Funeral Services and Crematory, Tel.#225-644-9683. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close