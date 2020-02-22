|
|
Mary Fortenberry Nott, 96, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. A native of Oak Grove, Louisiana, in West Carroll Parish, Mary graduated from LSU and was a long-time resident of Baton Rouge, where she shared her creative gifts as a local music teacher for many years. She was a member of the Baton Rouge Music Teachers' Association, the Baton Rouge Music Club, and the Louisiana Federation of Music Clubs. She greatly enjoyed the art of sewing and tailoring, and during the 1970s and 1980s was a member of a creative project group in Baton Rouge called the Potpourri Club. With her playful and nurturing spirit, she loved spending time with children, and her foremost priority was reaching out to all her friends and family. She particularly loved her neighbors and their families: Jeremy and Johanna Couvillion, Lyle and Karen Soniat, and Kim Gardiner. We thank them so much for their companionship and support to her during her later years. Most of all, she treasured her relationship with God, and valued sharing His love and message with everyone she knew. She was predeceased by her parents, Leslie and Ida Fortenberry of Oak Grove; by her dear sister, Myrtis Fortenberry Riley; and by her beloved husband, Ivan Nott. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Mike McLaughlin; her niece and family, Sharon and Mitchell Millar, Jacob Millar, Leah and Tucie Shelp, Jeremy and Hayley Millar, and Mary Beth Millar; and Ivan's nephews Craig Stetson, Dale Stetson, and Millard Mangrum and their families. We're thankful for her close friends who've been there for her, and we'll all treasure her memory and keep her in our hearts. Mary was gracious and kind, living life fully and independently to the very end. We know God will bless her and hold her in peace. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA 70816, on Saturday February 29, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 22 to Feb. 29, 2020