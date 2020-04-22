Mary Frances (Jarreau) Altazan, age 95, went home to her promised reward, to dwell forever with her Lord Jesus Christ and all the loved ones that were lovingly awaiting her, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from her home in New Roads, LA. Frances was a person who loved her family without limits: her husband, her children and her extended family and friends and pets received and were changed for the better from the good and sweet spirit that was her inner core. Her hands were truly instruments that carried the gifts of God and rarely were they idled from the magic and wonders released from them. As a nurse, a master gardener, a chef and an embroiderer and a seamstress, whatever her hands touched flourished with beauty and vibrancy. Her love for the sick and children, the genuine and wholehearted care for people in need and an uncanny ability to befriend any animal were indicators of true character that marked her entire mission in this life. She proudly attended and graduated from Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing and served tirelessly, fervently and devotedly as a registered nurse at her alma mater for her entire career of nearly half a century. Determination, hard work, and a logical and intelligent mind brought her from a poor and humble beginning as a rural child to the independent, educated and skilled position of a remarkable woman able to overcome and prosper and lead as the beloved matriarch of her prolific family. Mary Frances was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 74 years, Eric Joseph Altazan, Sr., her parents Hermogene and Althea (Andre) Jarreau, her brother Allen Joseph Jarreau, sisters Violet Mae (Jarreau) Chustz and Mary Sue (Jarreau) Pourciau, brothers-in-law Leroy Chustz and Allen Pourciau, grandsons Hunter Altazan, great-grandson Kale Altazan, and great-granddaughter Morgan Ann Altazan. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses Eric Altazan, Jr., and Carolyn, Connie Salvaggio and Anthony, Jeanette Palmer, Jude Altazan and Gail, Lisette Clary and Clooney, Lorie Altazan and Lisa, Ray Paul Altazan and Dana, nineteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend an expression of heartfelt gratitude to Joan Collins who has been a faithful, devoted, kind, and gentle friend to their mother and a true sister to them all. The nurses from Hospice-In His Care have been immeasurably helpful and beacons of hope for the family. Due to the current social circumstances, there will be a private burial at Chenal Cemetery.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020.