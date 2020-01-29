Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Frances Scafide Burns. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Visitation 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Thomas More Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Frances "Manky" Scafide Burns was born January 20, 1927, the first of five children to Arthur Aloysius, Sr. and Katherine "Katie" Cecilia Pravata Scafide in Bay St. Louis, Miss. and died peacefully at her residence in Baton Rouge, La. surrounded by family on Monday January 13, 2020. Manky was fondly referred to as Meme by her family and favored friends. She was a devout Catholic and faithful servant. She was a proud 1944 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis, Miss., where she attended from first through twelfth grade and graduated as the salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Mary Frances "Manky" Scafide Burns was born January 20, 1927, the first of five children to Arthur Aloysius, Sr. and Katherine "Katie" Cecilia Pravata Scafide in Bay St. Louis, Miss. and died peacefully at her residence in Baton Rouge, La. surrounded by family on Monday January 13, 2020. Manky was fondly referred to as Meme by her family and favored friends. She was a devout Catholic and faithful servant. She was a proud 1944 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis, Miss., where she attended from first through twelfth grade and graduated as the salutatorian of her high school class. She attended Louisiana State University for one year and returned closer to home to attend Gulf Park College in Long Beach, Miss. where she graduated in 1946 with an associate degree. Manky graduated from Mississippi College with a B.A. in psychology and continued to receive her Master's degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss. Manky moved from Bay St. Louis in 1950 and went to work in New Orleans for Standard Oil of California (Chevron), where through God's grace, she met, Gerald William Burns (Jerry) a young geologist working for the company, she took a leap of faith and moved to Lima, Peru, South America where they married, started a family and lived for four years, while mastering the Spanish language. Their next move was to Cochabamba, Bolivia. It was here they contracted Hepatitis thus ending their foreign service moving back stateside to Burlingame, Ca., Jackson Miss., Mandeville, La. Here enjoyed early retirement years with a large group of family and friends. In 2005, they moved to Baton Rouge to be closer to their children and families. In these last years. Manky dedicated her life to taking care of her husband who was quickly becoming visually impaired and ultimately blind. Manky was known for her beauty inside and out. She was wonderful wife and mother; kind, gentle natured, was a good friend who listened intently and provided people with good advice. She had the ability to make everyone feel special with her welcoming heart, from all walks of life. She was humble, charitable and compassionate. Manky dedicated her life to her family and friends. She loved to entertain and "family gatherings" were of utmost importance. Manky loved life and courageously battled, fought and beat, three life threating cancers over her lifetime while raising her family. She would say "I am living with cancer, not dying with cancer". She was always available to share and comfort those struggling with cancer diagnosis to give them hope, encouragement and mentor them with her unwavering faith and determination. With God's grace and her bravery, she never allowed negative thoughts about giving up with life, but in fact, this allowed her to become even more grounded in her faith, giving her more determination to live. She was an eternal optimist to the end. Mary Frances is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband of 64 years, Gerald (Jerry) William Burns, brothers' Andrew Joseph (AJ) and Arthur Aloysius, Jr. (Toby) Scafide, sister Rita Mae Scafide Beninate. She is survived by her sister Sandra Scafide Russell, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Manky is also survived by her children, Sharron Burns Buchart (Mike) and Shaun Arthur Burns (Katherine Hartley) of Baton Rouge; grandchildren, Mary-Katherine Buchart Buzhardt (Paul Buzhardt), Christopher Buchart (Katianne Boyd), Scott Burns, Alexandra (Ali) Buchart and Savannah Burns; great granddaughters Olivia and Emma Buzhardt and Cecilia Buchart. Visitation will be held at St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 11:30 – 1 PM until the funeral mass at 1:00 PM. With grateful hearts we wish to thank Julie McArthur, Sheila Jackson, Annie Todd, Priscilla Kinchen, Joyce Winzer and sons for their years of unselfish love and care provided. Audubon Hospice and the medical team for their professional loving care and support. We would like to recognize Ginny Barden, LCSW, Ashley Wilson, RN, Jenny Bizette, RN, Tim Boswell, Chaplain. Rev. Ayo E. Efodigibue, MSP and Rev. Don Ajoko for their dedicated loyalty and pastoral support over the years. In lieu of flowers, masses or memorial donations in her name may be made to St. Joseph Academy, Baton Rouge or a . Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020

