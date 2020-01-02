Mary Franklin (Louise) Gage entered into eternal rest on December 27, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by her husband, Willie B. Gage; daughter, Angela Gage; grandchildren, Cedrick and Amyra DeRouen. Visitation Saturday, January 4, 2020 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Mount Herman Baptist Church, 1293 N. 36th St., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Albert Anderson, III officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020