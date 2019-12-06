Mary G. (Wade) Edwards, a resident of Plaquemine, La., passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at her house surrounded by her family. She was born on September 18, 1936 to the parents of Claude and Lucille Martin Grider. She was a graduate of East Texas State University with a degree in Education and later attended Louisiana State University. Her career was a combination of teaching, supervision, and administration in many school systems in Texas and Louisiana including the Louisiana State Department of Education before retiring. Her most rewarding experiences were working with her husband, E.P. (Ed) Edwards, who shared the same passion of helping others to achieve their goals, especially with the Prison Ministry. Mary and Ed were presented the Citizen of the Year award in 2007 by the Kiwanis Club for their community service. She is survived by her brother, William H. Grider and Shirley; sister-in-law, Reba Grider; children, Judith Oldner and husband Steve, and John H. Wade III; step children, Victor Edwards, Reita Edwards, Frank Edwards and wife Jean, Liz McDaniel and husband Robby, Karen Leblanc and husband Doug, and Janet Thibeau; twenty-two grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren with a new addition in 2020; numerous nieces and nephews; and loving friend Trina Grady. Preceded in death by her husband, E.P. (Ed) Edwards and ex-husband, John H. Wade Jr.; stepson, Michael Edwards; parents, Claude and Lucille Grider; and brother, Claude Grider Jr. Pallbearers will be her grandsons. Special thanks to her loving caregiver and grandson, Jake Edwards, for his tireless efforts and devotion. Also special thanks to our extended family Judy Pugh, Barbara, Kendra, Sherrelle, Kristen, and Rosalyn Jones. Visiting will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Plaquemine on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 8 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations to St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for the Prison Ministry, Baton Rouge Crisis Intervention Center, or St. Joseph's Hospice. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com. "I thank the Lord for my existence here on Earth and for the wonderful people who touched my life along my path." – Mary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019