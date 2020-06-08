Mary Gaynell Platt, better known by her loved ones as "Mama Gay", was peacefully called home on May 10th, 2020. Born Sept. 25, 1941, Mary was a resident of Walker, Louisiana. She continued to live her life to the fullest despite her battle with cancer. Mary was a very proud retiree of MMR group in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She had a love for art, crafts, sewing and crocheting, but her greatest desire in life was the love she shared with her family. Mary is survived by her former husband, Samuel L. Platt III; Two sons, Dale and Samuel Platt IV; sister Bonnie Jo Anthony; Brothers Charles and Kenneth Raye Sr.; Grandchildren Danielle Sisson, Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Aucoin, Wyatt Simoneaux Jr., Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Platt V; Melissa Tomlinson; as well as 9 great grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her daughter Mitzi Platt and her mother Mitzi Falgoust. Burial services for Mary will be held at Resthaven Gardens on Jefferson Hwy(Baton Rouge) on Saturday June 13, 2020 at 10 a.m. The celebration of her life will be held at Suma Hall Community Center in Satsuma, Louisiana on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 3 p.m.

