Mary Germaine Vidrine, a native of Ville Platte and resident of St. Amant, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Mary was a faithful member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Ladies Altar Society and Holy Rosary's small group bible study. She also belonged to the French Club at the Galvez Library. Mary retired as a Rural Route Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. Mary is survived by her daughter, Regina V. Ingram (Butch), Patricia A. Vidrine; sons, Mark A. Vidrine (Tye), Gregory P. Vidrine (Tammy); grandchildren, Derek Vidrine (Jenny), David Vidrine (Brittany), Amy Ingram, Julie Sarvis, Evan Sarvis, Matthew Vidrine (Erin), Maria Vidrine, Mitchell Vidrine; great-grandchildren, Hudson, Silas, and Jolie Faith Vidrine. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil J. Vidrine; parents, Marie and Guillaume Vidrine; son, Charles Victor Vidrine. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church from 9:00 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Entombment in the church mausoleum will follow. The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice, Nurse Mackenzie, and her family at Azalea Estates for their kindness and care.

