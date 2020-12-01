1/1
Mary Giacone Guarino
1925 - 2020
Mary Giacone Guarino was born in Bogalusa, Louisiana, on August 23, 1925, and passed away on November 29, 2020, as a resident of Baton Rouge. Mary was a devout catholic who served in ministries at St. Louis King of France Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dominic Guarino, and survived by her son, Don Guarino, as well as her three daughters and their husbands, Debra and Sonny Hood, Diane and Mike Patteson, and Denise and Humbert Jones. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, at 10 am until service at noon. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park and Mausoleum.

Published in The Advocate from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Service
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East,
DEC
4
Service
12:00 PM
Rabenhorst Funeral Home East
