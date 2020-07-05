Mary Glatt was born July 25, 1959 in Vicksburg, MS. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was a floral designer and owner of Just Add Flower in Baton Rouge, LA. She later was a designer at Pretty and Pink in Watson, LA. Mary was pleasant, a friend to all, kindhearted, and the life of the party. She was heart filled and cared for so many through her life here on earth. She is survived by her brothers David Glatt (Cristy), Tommy Glatt (Heather). An Uncle DeWayne (Duewy) Cameron, Ret. LT. Colonel, U.S. Army and wife Beatrice of Panama City, FL. Cousins Sherry and Kim, nephew Nicolas Glatt (Kristen), and great nieces Monroe, Presley, Lennon. Also survived by lifelong friends Michael Pettier, Tommy Simmons, and Curtis Marchand. Preceded in death by her parents Percy Glatt, Betty Jane (Betsy) Glatt. Niece Kristen Glatt and grandparents. Special appreciation to OLOL ICU nurses Samantha, Josh, and nurse Higganbotham. A private ceremony for immediate family and friends will be held at a later date.

