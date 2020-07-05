1/1
Mary Glatt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Glatt was born July 25, 1959 in Vicksburg, MS. She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was a floral designer and owner of Just Add Flower in Baton Rouge, LA. She later was a designer at Pretty and Pink in Watson, LA. Mary was pleasant, a friend to all, kindhearted, and the life of the party. She was heart filled and cared for so many through her life here on earth. She is survived by her brothers David Glatt (Cristy), Tommy Glatt (Heather). An Uncle DeWayne (Duewy) Cameron, Ret. LT. Colonel, U.S. Army and wife Beatrice of Panama City, FL. Cousins Sherry and Kim, nephew Nicolas Glatt (Kristen), and great nieces Monroe, Presley, Lennon. Also survived by lifelong friends Michael Pettier, Tommy Simmons, and Curtis Marchand. Preceded in death by her parents Percy Glatt, Betty Jane (Betsy) Glatt. Niece Kristen Glatt and grandparents. Special appreciation to OLOL ICU nurses Samantha, Josh, and nurse Higganbotham. A private ceremony for immediate family and friends will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved