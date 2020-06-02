Mary Grace Spera Pizzolato, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Carpenter House of Baton Rouge. A private Celebration of Life Service will be held by the family at a later date. A native of Kentwood and a resident of Baton Rouge since 1945. She enjoyed gaming at the Casino in her past time. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many friends. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, parents, daughter and casino buddy, and three siblings. The family wishes to express thanks to the doctors and staff at Baton Rouge Cardiology and Our Lady of the Lake. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to: Carpenter House, 10615 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

