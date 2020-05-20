Mary Green "Mae Lizzie" Willis gained her heavenly wings on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was an 83 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation will be held at Miller & Daughter Mortuary on Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 1:00 pm until 2:45 pm; because of Covid-19 restrictions, an invitation only service will be held by family; service may viewed via FB Live at 3:00 pm on Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page; interment at the Louisiana National Cemetery on Friday, May 22, 2020. Survivors include her children, Rhonda W. Coleman and Mack Willis, Jr.(Linda); grandchildren, Jessica C. Brister (Herman, Jr.), Mack H. Willis, III, and Jarmall D. Willis (Shantelle); great grandchildren: Jayla, Herman, III, Angel, Hunter, Ianna and Khylan; a sister, Carolyn G. Smith; preceded in death by her parents; husband; four siblings; and a grandson.

