Mary H. Arnoult

Service Information
St Francis of Assisi Church
631 State St
New Orleans, LA 70118
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assissi Church
631 State St.
New Orleans, LA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assissi Church
631 State St.
New Orleans, LA
Obituary
Mary H. Arnoult, daughter of Joseph and Anita Hallal, wife of the late James Lafitte, Jr., Vincent Cannella, Jr., and Joseph Arnoult, mother of Judith Lafitte (Tom Lowenburg), Jan Arnold (Dannie Arnold), and James Lafitte, III., stepmother to Gail Hickman, Terry Roth and Vincent Cannella, III. Funeral services will be held January 25, 2020, at 1 pm with visitation at Noon at St. Francis of Assissi Church, 631 State St. New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choosing in her memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, 2020
