Mary H. Arnoult, daughter of Joseph and Anita Hallal, wife of the late James Lafitte, Jr., Vincent Cannella, Jr., and Joseph Arnoult, mother of Judith Lafitte (Tom Lowenburg), Jan Arnold (Dannie Arnold), and James Lafitte, III., stepmother to Gail Hickman, Terry Roth and Vincent Cannella, III. Funeral services will be held January 25, 2020, at 1 pm with visitation at Noon at St. Francis of Assissi Church, 631 State St. New Orleans. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choosing in her memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 20 to Jan. 25, 2020