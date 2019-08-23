Mary H. Moore was a native of Slaughter, La. and a resident of Baywood, La. Mary went on to meet her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at BRGMC in Baton Rouge, LA. Visiting at Saint Paul COGIC, Slaughter, LA. on Saturday, August 24, at 9:00 am. Religious services will immediately follow at 11:00 am conducted by Elder John A Moore. Interment at Cedar Grove COGIC Cemetery, Baywood, LA. She is survived by three daughters: Karen (Michael) Johnson; Shirley (Gerald) Phillips and Keira Moore; three sons: William Jr. (Pretti); Ryan Sr. (Sheletha) and Delvin Moore; two sisters: Ola Wilson and Lucille Moore; three brothers: James, Johnny and Jessie Hamilton.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019