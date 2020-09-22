Mary Hallaron Bourgeois, Sept. 13, 1942 – Sept. 14, 2020. Mary died peacefully at St. James Place in Baton Rouge, LA, with her husband, Patrick at her side. Mary left an indelible impression on all who knew her. Her gentle kindness, patience, goodness & grace are legendary amongst her family & friends. A lover of music, children & gardening, she was grounded in her faith & showed kindness & respect to all who knew her. Mary was born on September 13, 1942, to Daniel Hallaron, Jr. & Gladys Hynes Hallaron. She grew up in New Orleans, LA. She attended Dominican High School & Dominican College before starting a teaching career, lasting 35 years at Dominican High School. Throughout the course of her career, she taught Theology, English, American History, Sociology & Civics. She met her husband, Patrick, a professor of Philosophy at Loyola University on March 15th, 1968, at an event at Dominican High School. The couple quickly engaged & married on August 21,1968. Together they educated the young people of New Orleans for decades. Her kindness, wisdom & wit are remembered by her students to this day. The couple settled into a life in Lakeview in New Orleans while becoming active members of St. Dominic parish. She loved the New Orleans Saints & looked forward to wearing black & gold at family gatherings on Sunday afternoons. After Hurricane Katrina, the couple relocated to Baton Rouge in 2015. They served as Eucharistic ministers at Our Lady of Mercy Church & Mary led a women's Bible study. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Dr. Patrick L. Bourgeois, her children, Peggy Bourgeois Blouin (Andy), Danny Bourgeois (Beth), her grandchildren, Maggie, Molly, Andie, Ross & Jack. A celebration of Mary's life Mass was held Saturday, Sept.19th at Our Lady of Mercy Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Hospice of Baton Rouge on Mary's behalf.

