Mary Harrington Gray was born to the late Ambrose and Lillian Harrington. Mary entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2019. She was a Retired Teacher in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. She attended Southern University where she received a Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and West Baton Rouge Retired Teacher Association. Survived by her loving and devoted Son, Ambrose Joseph Gray; Grandchildren, Nakia, Kevin and Carl, Jr. (whom she took delight in calling him a grandson as well); Brother-in-law, Prince Gray (Verna); Sister-in-law, Nancy Owens (Robert) Silver Springs, MD and Georgia Gray Port Allen, LA; nieces, Nancy Judson (Carl, Sr.) Brusly, LA, Vanessa Samford (Al) Baton Rouge, LA, Nancy Owens Maryland; Nephews, Hall Davis, IV (Marie) Port Allen, LA, Prince E. Gray Baton Rouge, LA, Talmadge Gray (Britney) Prairieville, LA, Raymond Owens and Ronnie Owens Silver Springs, MD; Goddaughter, Ameri Harrington Zachary, LA; Caregiver and Friend, Cynthia Winn Baton Rouge, LA and a host of great Nieces, great Nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Huey Gray; parents, Ambrose and Lillian Harrington and grandson, Amondra. Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., Brusly, LA. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019