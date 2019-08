Mary Harrington Gray was born to the late Ambrose and Lillian Harrington. Mary entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2019. She was a Retired Teacher in the West Baton Rouge Parish School System. She attended Southern University where she received a Bachelors Degree and Masters Degree. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and West Baton Rouge Retired Teacher Association. Survived by her loving and devoted Son, Ambrose Joseph Gray; Grandchildren, Nakia, Kevin and Carl, Jr. (whom she took delight in calling him a grandson as well); Brother-in-law, Prince Gray (Verna); Sister-in-law, Nancy Owens (Robert) Silver Springs, MD and Georgia Gray Port Allen, LA; nieces, Nancy Judson (Carl, Sr.) Brusly, LA, Vanessa Samford (Al) Baton Rouge, LA, Nancy Owens Maryland; Nephews, Hall Davis, IV (Marie) Port Allen, LA, Prince E. Gray Baton Rouge, LA, Talmadge Gray (Britney) Prairieville, LA, Raymond Owens and Ronnie Owens Silver Springs, MD; Goddaughter, Ameri Harrington Zachary, LA; Caregiver and Friend, Cynthia Winn Baton Rouge, LA and a host of great Nieces, great Nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Huey Gray; parents, Ambrose and Lillian Harrington and grandson, Amondra. Visitation Thursday, August 22, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 402 S. Kirkland Dr., Brusly, LA. Interment Port Hudson National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com