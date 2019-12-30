Mary Helen Bates, a beloved daughter, sister and aunt, passed away on December 26, 2019, at the age of 69. Visitation will be at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 749 East Blvd on Friday, January, 3, 2020, from 9:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral Mass. The interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park, 9595 Florida Boulevard in Baton Rouge. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on May 3, 1950, to James Franklin Bates, Sr., a Baton Rouge business man, Co-owner of Bates & Thigpen and Ruth Pinckley Bates. Helen graduated from LSU with a degree in Business Administration. She is preceded in death by her father, James Franklin Bates, Sr. and her brother James F. Bates, Jr. Her surviving family includes her mother Ruth Pinckley Bates, sister Anne Bates Taylor and her husband Stephen Clark Taylor, their children William Barton Taylor, MD and Meghan Frances Grant, Robert Bates Taylor, MD and his wife Katie Veron Taylor, MD and Laura Ashley Moore and her husband Patrick Parker Moore. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Baton Rouge where she was very involved in Junior Achievement and other activities in her High School years. She loved water sports, the beach and of course LSU football. Helen worked as an auditor and controller for HCA Hospitals before becoming the CFO for Charity hospital in New Orleans. Helen was devoted to her career, family and her dogs. Helen will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, online donations can be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020