Mary Helen Chustz Genovese, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away July 8, 2019 at the age of 88. Helen was a loving wife and mother who always put her family first. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Anthony Catholic Church, served on the altar committee, and sang in the choir for many years. Helen was remembered by her family at a small private funeral on July 12th 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Angela Marie Genovese White and husband Robert, son Charles Anthony Genovese and wife Sally, four grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Genovese, and daughter Carol Marie Genovese Bergeron. Memorial gifts may be made to the .