Mary Helen Daigle Salvadras
Mary Helen Daigle Salvadras a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 7:35 pm. She was 64, a resident of Plaquemine and native of Erwinville, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 am until graveside service at 10 am. Interment will follow. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ray Salvadras; daughters, Renee Mayeux and husband Karl "Mitch" and Amy Dozier and husband Brennan; grandchildren, Karson Mayeux and Emma Dozier; sister, Wanda Daigle Webre; and brother, Jerry Daigle and wife Laura. Preceded in death by her parents, Landry, Sr. and Lottie Jarreau Daigle; brother, Landry "Pookie" Daigle, Jr.; and nephew, Byron Jacob Daigle. Mary spent every day with the love of her life. She enjoyed eating out, spending time with her family and "running the roads." Special thanks to all of her doctors and nurses and Iberville Parish First Responders who took amazing care of her. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Grace Memorial Park
AUG
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Grace Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine
24120 Railroad Avenue
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-1850
August 12, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
