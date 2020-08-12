Mary Helen Daigle Salvadras a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; passed away at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 7:35 pm. She was 64, a resident of Plaquemine and native of Erwinville, LA. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9 am until graveside service at 10 am. Interment will follow. She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Ray Salvadras; daughters, Renee Mayeux and husband Karl "Mitch" and Amy Dozier and husband Brennan; grandchildren, Karson Mayeux and Emma Dozier; sister, Wanda Daigle Webre; and brother, Jerry Daigle and wife Laura. Preceded in death by her parents, Landry, Sr. and Lottie Jarreau Daigle; brother, Landry "Pookie" Daigle, Jr.; and nephew, Byron Jacob Daigle. Mary spent every day with the love of her life. She enjoyed eating out, spending time with her family and "running the roads." Special thanks to all of her doctors and nurses and Iberville Parish First Responders who took amazing care of her. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.