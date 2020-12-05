Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!" – Hunter S. Thompson. What a ride it was for this amazing mother, loving wife, doting grandmother, and everyone's friend because of her contagious laugh and gift of gab. Mary Helen Higdon Neck died, Friday, December 4, 2020, at 8:30 am in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, from complications after a long fight with and recovery from Covid-19. Mary Helen, 80, born November 26, 1940, in Houma to Mary Ione Wilbert Higdon and William Brooks Higdon, who preceded her in death, spent her childhood in Plaquemine, LA, before moving to Baton Rouge and then spending the last 30 years of her life with her husband, Darrell Giddens, at their happy place on False River in Jarreau, LA. Mary Helen is survived by her husband, Darrell Giddens (85); children, Brent Neck of San Diego, CA, Chris Neck (spouse Jennifer) of Paradise Valley, AZ, and Heidi Neck (spouse Chris) of Arlington, MA; grandchildren, Ryan Neck, Bryton Neck, and GiGe Neck; siblings, William Brooks Higdon Jr., Johnny Higdon (spouse Polly); nephew, John "Rhory" Higdon (spouse Sheri); and nieces, Mary Higdon Brinkerhoff (spouse Robert), and Jeanne Higdon Cancienne (spouse Patrick). She is also survived by many wonderful relatives including her cherished aunt, Gloria Rivault Wilbert and cousin, Paula Wilbert. Further, she is survived by her beloved rescue cat, Prissy. Her 12-year career as a travel agent sparked a love for travel, but she was also a devout Catholic, entertainer, fighter, storyteller, cook, teacher, fisherwoman, homecoming queen, gambler, and super fan of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints. She lived life to the fullest, her way, without regret, and often quoted Mae West saying, "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." Given the Covid Pandemic, a closed graveside service will held at Chenal Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, officiated by life-long friend, Father Donald Blanchard, with her husband, children, and grandchildren present virtually. A memorial and celebration of Mary Helen's life will be held at a later date in June, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at PO Box 158, Lakeland, LA 70752 or online at https://immaculateconceptionlakeland.weshareonline.org/ws/opportunities.
We would like to give special thanks to the caregivers that brought so much compassion and care to Mary Helen during the past year: Kerica "Kay" Perkins, Erroll Holmes, Kay Dunn, and all the fine people at The Blake Assisted Living, especially Verna Law, Linna Shelstead, Tammy Howard, Leslie Denino, and the Landmark of Baton Rouge, especially Emilie Manuel. Please share memories and sympathies at www.wilbertservices.com.