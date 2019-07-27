Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen McManus Fossier. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church 7808 St. George Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. George Catholic Church 7808 St. George Dr. Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Fossier passed away on July 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Helen was born June 16, 1921 in McCall Creek, MS and was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge. Helen was raised in McCall Creek on a rural south Mississippi farm and had a wonderful loving family of four sisters and one brother. She graduated from Independence High School and met her husband Paul while working in Jackson, MS. They were married on March 24, 1945 at St. Mary of the Pines Catholic Convent in Chatawa, MS, after Paul completed his World War II military service. They lived in Jackson, MS, New Orleans, LA and Lufkin, TX until they settled and raised their family in Baton Rouge in 1957. Helen was a devoted Catholic Christian, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dedicated her life to her family. She was a member of St. George Catholic Church and was one of the original parishioners of St. Thomas More Catholic Church for over 60 years. She also served for many years as a volunteer with Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge. Her Catholic faith was important to her and she was devoted to seeing that her children received a Catholic education. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 36 years, Paul B. Fossier Sr.; parents, Sanford D. McManus and Julia (Missie) Jordan McManus of McCall Creek, MS; sisters, Jonnie Smith, Oleta Holland, Pauline Burris, Evon Jordan; brother, Herman McManus. Survivors include her daughters, Paulette Fossier Ellington and husband, Devon Ellington of Marietta, GA, Yvette Fossier Stockwell and husband, Robert Stockwell of Prospect, KY; son, Paul B. Fossier Jr. and wife, Anne Fossier of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Courtney Moormann and husband, Kraig Moormann of Roswell, GA, Jay Stockwell and wife, Audrey Stockwell of Louisville, KY, Todd Stockwell of Louisville, KY, Katie Burnett and husband, Michael Burnett of Louisville, KY, Katherine Fossier Torres and husband, Patrick Torres of Metairie, LA, and Bradley Fossier and wife, Emily Fossier of St. Francisville, LA; great-grandchildren, Cooper Stockwell, Georgia Stockwell, Gracyn Stockwell, Dylan Stockwell, Harper Burnett, Bailey Burnett, Brooks Moormann, Taylor Moormann, Mary Kate Torres, Elizabeth Torres, Pier Fossier, Eulalie Fossier and Willa Fossier; nieces, Sylvia Jordan, Marlene Arnold, Donis Pannagl, Betty Wroten; and nephews, Melwin Smith, Elwin Smith and Delton Holland. Pallbearers will be Devon Ellington, Robert Stockwell, Jay Stockwell, Todd Stockwell, Bradley Fossier and Patrick Torres. Honorary pallbearers are Melwin Smith, Elwin Smith and Delton Holland. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at Sunrise at Siegen Senior Living for their extraordinary care and support. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 1, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Dr., Baton Rouge, LA, from 9 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am, conducted by Father Paul Yi. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Helen's name to St. George Catholic Church, St. Joseph's Academy or Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. 