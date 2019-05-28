Mary Helen Olinde Haynes passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home in Denham Springs, LA. She lived to be 90 years old, born on November 1, 1928 to parents, Lydia and Leo Olinde in Independence and was raised in New Roads. She spent her childhood caring for her 10 beloved siblings, who lovingly called her Bae. As a young child she only spoke French and taught her parents to speak English as she learned. Helen's spirit was unique, creative, and witty throughout her life. She told the greatest stories and loved music. She went on to marry Sidney Haynes over 64 years ago. They adored each other, loved to dance, and visit with friends and family. They settled in Baton Rouge and raised 5 children, Francis, Anna, Sidney Jr, Annie, and Peggy. Their love was enduring, and she stayed loyally by his side until his death. Helen was constant to her selfless nature throughout her life making sure to always be there for her family. Her greatest joy was caring for those around her. Helen was devoted to our Lord, Jehovah, and always put him first. She will be loved and remembered by all. Her spirit and devotion to family will be truly missed as she was called home by our Lord to be reunited with her beloved husband. She is preceded in death by husband, Sidney Haynes Sr, father, Leo Olinde, mother, Lydia Bueche Olinde, daughters, Francis Helen Stevens and Anna Marie Sylvester, brothers, Levi, Leo Jr, Clarence, and Lester Olinde. She is survived by son, Sidney Haynes Jr, daughter, Annie Guillaume, daughter, Peggy Willie, sisters, Joyce Kelly, Marie Sylvester, and Dale Allemand, brothers, Gene, Gabel, and James Olinde, 20 grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren. Visitation to take place on Friday, May 31, 2019, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs 2-4 pm, service immediately following.