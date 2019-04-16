Mary Helen Wicker Neal passed away peacefully to join her Lord in Heaven on April 10, 2019. She was born on August 21st, 1932, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she was raised and resided most of her lifetime. Helen was a graduate of Istrouma High School, attended L.S.U. and spent her career with and retired from Exxon USA. She led a full and blessed life, frequently hosting family and friends on special occasions and holidays in Baton Rouge. In addition, her family will always remember and cherish the summer vacations at her Pensacola Beach home. She was an active tennis player and loved the water, a gifted alto and choir member, a member of the Volunteers of America, a world traveler with her husband and an avid L.S.U. football fan. She was a member of Pensacola Beach Community Church while living in Florida and Goodwood Baptist Church and South Baton Rouge Church of Christ while growing up and residing in Baton Rouge. She recently moved to Edmond, Oklahoma to be closer to her family. Helen, known as Grammy to her family, was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She brought joy and laughter to the party and a smile on everyone's face. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Arthur H. Neal and her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Henry T. Wicker. She is survived by her brother, Henry L. "Bud" Wicker and his wife Sandra, son Robert Hannaman and his wife Patty, daughter Diane Hannaman Cromwell and her husband Steve, stepdaughter Nancy Neal Tullos and her husband Billy, grandchildren Andrew Hannaman, Stephen Hannaman, Merritt Grace Hannaman, Dr. David Cromwell and Laura Cromwell Phillips and six step grandchildren, Dr. Mark Tullos, Angela Tullos, Holly Scharz, Joy Tullos, Daniel Tullos and Kevin Tullos. She was blessed with nine great grandchildren and ten step great grandchildren. Helen was also predeceased in death by Robert Millard Hannaman, the father of her children. Graveside services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory (11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, Louisiana) at 11:00 am on April 19, 2019. A memorial service is planned for May 4, 2019, at Epworth Villa, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Memorial donations may be made to . Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.rabenhorst.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary