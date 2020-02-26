Mary "Jean" Hickey McFarland died February 24, 2020. She was Born on August 9, 1928, in Medina, NY, and grew up in nearby Middleport. She was an RN and worked in Buffalo, NY, where she had graduated from nursing school, and in New Orleans, LA, where she lived and raised her family, and El Lago, Texas. She retired to St. Francisville, LA where she worked at the Tourist Commission for many years. She had recently returned to Metairie prior to her death. She was a lifelong learner and active member of LSU's "Ollie" program in both Baton Rouge and St. Francisville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Raymond McFarland, and her parents, Francis Glen and Mary Geraldine Ryan Hickey, both of Middleport, NY. She is survived by her brother, William and sister Ellen Hickey, her 5 children, Ellen McFarland-Humphreys, Michael and wife, Yvette D'uanoy, Anne McFarland and Thomas Freeman, Molly Pilgrim, Joe and Margaret McFarland, 10 grandchildren, Elizabeth and spouse Nick, Matthew, Caitlin, Hillary, Ryan and Evan McFarland, Katherine and William Humphreys, Andrew and Shannon Pilgrim and her great-grandson, Sylvan. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in St. Francisville from 11 am until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 followed by burial in the church cemetery. Donations may be made to the church cemetery maintenance fund.