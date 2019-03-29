Mary Horne Greaud, 85 years old, a resident of Watson, Louisiana, passed away on March 27, 2019. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Ronnie by 17 days. She is survived by three children: Rhonda Greaud, Richard Greaud and his wife Valerie Greaud, and Risa Greaud McCann and her husband, Robert McCann. Mary is also survived by three grandsons Lance McCann, his wife, Sarah Elisar McCann, Andrew James McCann and his wife Henriette Eidsnes McCann and Max Robert McCann and his wife Erin Lee McCann. There are four great grandchildren: Ellen Eidsnes and Markus Eidsnes, parents – Andrew and Henriette; Catherine Louise McCann and Jack Robert McCann, parents- Lance and Sarah McCann. She is preceded in death by her parents, Max and Ella Wahl Horne and her brother Charles R. Horne. Mary was a stay home mom. She enjoyed shopping, cooking for her family, travel, her many friendships, Bible Study and her role as greeter every Sunday at their home church Live Oak United Methodist Church, Denham Springs. Her husband of 66 and one half years, Ronnie, was known for his witty sayings but the most meaningful saying to his family and friends is "My ticket is punched, I am just waiting on the train!" We know Daddy boarded and rode the train to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 9th. We also know that Daddy waited patiently for mom to catch her train to join him in Heaven with Jesus. Visitation will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on 11817 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6 – 8 PM. Funeral Service will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church, 34890 LA Highway 16, Denham Springs, at 10:30 AM Monday, April 1, 2019. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Richard Greaud, Tim Horne, Robert McCann, Lance McCann, Andrew McCann and Max McCann. Honorary Pallbearers will be Thomas Perea and Erl Warden. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Live Oak United Methodist Church – Building and Mission Fund. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary