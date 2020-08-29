1/1
Mary Iris Mitchell
Mary Iris Mitchell, a native of Centreville, MS and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the age of 84. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Murray Mitchell; children, Paul Mitchell and wife Kay, Craig Mitchell and wife Debbie, and John Mitchell and wife Penny; grandchildren, Thomas (Cachet), Alex (Angel), Derek, Cory, Katie, Jacob, and Jenna; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Frank Partin; and cousin, Elizabeth of Centreville, MS; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lamar, and Mary Partin; brother, Jack Partin. Visitation will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 from 12:00 pm until Funeral Service at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow on the grounds of Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 29 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
SEP
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
