Mary J Lee transitioned to her heavenly home on September 20, 2020. She was born on April 11, 1921 to Sidney Jones and Enola H Stanley in Rogillioville, LA and became the little sister of Elmo "Bud" Matthews Sr. She was educated in the West Feliciana Parish School System, and her teen years were spent enjoying family, friends, going to the movies, and dances. She married David Burnell Lee, her childhood sweetheart and the love of her life, on April 22, 1941. In 1942, they relocated from Jackson, LA to Baton Rouge. She graduated from Carrie's Beauty School in 1950 and worked for 64 years as a beautician, the majority of which she owned and operated an in-home salon. She was a member of Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. During her time there, she served as the choir president for 25 years, served on the Board of Directors, and held the title "Oldest Member of the Church". She deeply enjoyed reading and listening to the Word of God. During her lifetime, she was blessed to witness, share, and create numerous memories and love across 4 generations. She will be missed by her daughter Vera Baker (Elder Vada); four granddaughters, Ashley Bell, Sophia Baker, LaVada Baker, and Audrianna Hawkins; two great grandchildren, a goddaughter, Gail Matthews and a godson, Claude Elliott; two nieces, Barbara (Nathaniel) Davis and Barbara Kelly; devoted great-nieces, Sharon M. Muse and Angela M. Powell and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Sidney Jones and Enola M. Stanley, brother Elmo Matthews Sr, husband David B Lee, four nephews: Ronnie and Beau Davis, Elmo (Margie) Matthews Jr. and Rudolph Matthews and sister-in-law Felicia R. Matthews. Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing of the body from 5-7pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, La. The funeral services will be held at 10am on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, located at 1204 Saint Joseph St. in Baton Rouge, La.

