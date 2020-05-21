Mary Jane "Black" Cargo departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 69 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00am at Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 23, 2020.