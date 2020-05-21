Mary Jane "Black" Cargo
Mary Jane "Black" Cargo departed this life on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 69 and a native of Napoleonville, LA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 11:00am at Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery, Napoleonville, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 21 to May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evening Star Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

