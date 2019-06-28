Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 3305 Hwy 70 South Pierre Part , LA 70339 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jane Kirkland, resident of Belle River, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab. She was 75 and a former owner of White's Home and Auto. Her life was devoted to caring for others, whether her two husbands, children, grandchildren or the residents of Assumption Healthcare when assisting with Bingo. She was an active member of the St. Joseph Bereavement Committee. In her free time, she loved playing Bingo, shopping, fishing, cooking, and her trips to the casino. She is survived by her three sons, Lloyd Broussard Jr. (Tara), Michael Broussard (Rachel), and William Kirkland (Jennifer); two sisters, Karen Gros (V.A.) and Shirley Rivere (Lonnie Matherne); two brothers, Clifton Blanchard Jr (Lorena) and Warren Blanchard Sr. (Patricia); 8 grandchildren, Trish Martin (Christopher), Brittany Broussard, Keirston Besse, Payton Lasseigne (Joseph), Anna Broussard (Luke), John Michael Broussard, Andrew Kirkland, and Matthew Jeanise; and two great-grandchildren, Joleigh and George Martin. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Broussard Sr. and William E. Kirkland Jr.; parents, Clifton J. Blanchard Sr. and Levie Mabile Blanchard; and two sisters, Mable Leonard and Agnes Lambert. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, Pierre Part from 5 pm to 9 pm and will resume on Tuesday from 8 am until 10:30 am. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph the Worker Church at 11:00 am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Entombment in the church mausoleum to follow Mass. Pallbearers will be Craig Gros, Paul Leonard, John Michael Broussard, George Martin, Andrew Kirkland, Warren Blanchard Jr., Falton Rivere Jr., and Matthew Jeanise. We want to thank the doctors and staff of Assumption Healthcare and Rehab and Cardinal Hospice, especially David, for their wonderful care.

