Mary Jane Melancon Babin of Gonzales, LA, 88, was called home to heaven on August 27, 2020. Mary was ready to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to reunite with her loving husband of 53 years, J.E. Her life was a testament of her love of Christ, her love of others, and the joy of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Mary was loved by all who knew her and all will remember her smile, her kind words, her giving heart, and the amazing meals she prepared with such love! She was also a wonderful seamstress and enjoyed sewing for her children, grandchildren, and friends. After years as a homemaker and mom, she took a job at the Baton Rouge Reading Clinic and then at St. Theresa Catholic School where she made lifelong friendships and introduced many young ones to the love of reading as she read aloud so masterfully. After retirement, she spent time volunteering at St. Elizabeth's and Mary Bird Perkins. She was an active and dedicated member of St. Mark's Catholic Church and volunteered there, as well. She is survived by her three children, Wendell Babin (Shirley) of Moran, TX, Becky Dedon of Gonzales, and Susan Patterson (David) of Baton Rouge. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph Babin (Crystal), Jake Dedon, Timothy Babin (Crystal), Lindsi Dedon Richard (Justin), Katie Patterson Boyd (Rodney), Kristin Patterson Atwood (Richard), Nicole Babin, Scott Patterson, and his fiancé, Claire Hilse. Her eight great-grandchildren are, Adley Babin, Kennedy Babin, Charlie Babin, Taylor Dedon, Jackson Boyd, William Boyd, Emma Louise Atwood, and Harper Kate Atwood. She is also survived by two special step-great-grandchildren Jolie Carline and Donavon Soileau, her two half brothers, Lonnie and Clay Melancon of Georgia, her best friend, Mrs. Billie Delaune, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins - all of whom she cared for deeply. Besides her cherished husband, J.E. Babin, Jr., Mary is preceded in death by her brothers, Clyde Melancon, Jr. and Kent Melancon and her parents, Bessie Gautreau and Clyde Melancon, Sr., and by her baby great-grandson, Camden Babin. The family would also like to offer our heartfelt thanks to her amazing caregivers, Tammy Gagnard and Joan O'Bryant and to the loving care given her by the staff of Audubon Hospice. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark Catholic Church by her friends, Father Rubin and Father Babu, on August 31, 2020, with rosary at 10:45 and service at 11:00 am.

