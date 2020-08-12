Mary Janice Hebert Ladner passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 9th at the age of 86. She was a native of Plaquemine, 1952 graduate of St. John and retiree from Hibernia Bank. She loved traveling with her Sister's and finding thrift store treasures. Survived by her daughters, Kathryn L. Campo (Anthony) and Lynnette L. Haydel (Jackie); 5 grandchildren, Crystal, Melissa, Jennifer, Michael and Rebecca; 9 great grandchildren, Ethan, Emma, Ezra, Silas, Joel, Landon, Naomi, Hannah and Jude; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Virgie Oubre H. Mallini (Joseph Mallini) and Harry J. Hebert; her sisters, Elizabeth (Betty) Soldani, Joann H. Gilchrist and Sandra M. Suggs; and 5 nephews. Mask are required! Visitation at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Thursday, August 13th from 5-7 pm and Friday, August 14th 8:45 until service at 10 am which will be led by Shawn Ostoj. Eternal thanks to all family and friends for the love and support, her medical doctors at Ochsner thru the years and Louisiana Palliative Care & Hospice (16 months) JiKia, Crystal and Leon Dunn, Sharlo Fellowship. Family and friends are invited to visit www.greenoaksfunerals.com
to leave condolences and sign an online guest book for the Ladner family.