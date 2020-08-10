1/1
Mary Jeanne Guercio
Mary Jeanne Guercio passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and enjoyed Sunday School. She also served on the funeral committee. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Nicky Guercio; daughter, Toni Leigh Guercio Crenshaw; mother, Vera Lee Morris; father, Louis Morris; Jeanne is survived by her children, Nicky Guercio Jr., Vickie Smith, Renee Guercio Stafford, Richard Guercio; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Carl Cuilla, Nicky Guercio III, Todd Crenshaw Jr., C.J. Stafford, Corey Guercio, Keith Quebedeaux. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm with a funeral service at 12 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
