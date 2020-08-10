Mary Jeanne Guercio passed away on August 8, 2020 at the age of 76. She was a member of Zoar Baptist Church and enjoyed Sunday School. She also served on the funeral committee. She loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Nicky Guercio; daughter, Toni Leigh Guercio Crenshaw; mother, Vera Lee Morris; father, Louis Morris; Jeanne is survived by her children, Nicky Guercio Jr., Vickie Smith, Renee Guercio Stafford, Richard Guercio; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Carl Cuilla, Nicky Guercio III, Todd Crenshaw Jr., C.J. Stafford, Corey Guercio, Keith Quebedeaux. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 5-7 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10 am-12 pm with a funeral service at 12 pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

