Mary Jennette Borne a native of Kokmo, MS and resident of Magnolia, MS, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Francis Borne, parents, W. L. Rawls and Grace Victoria Rawls, a son, Leonard DeLatte; a daughter, Stephanie Hearld & a step-son, Randy Borne. Mary is survived by her son Ronald Wayne Borne (Michelle), a devoted sister, Doris Annette Ton (Abe), brother Wilmerth L Rawls (Judy); grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Borne, Foster Borne, Chante Marcus, Ashley Borne, Morgan Borne, Delaney Borne; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12 pm until funeral service begins at 2pm. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020