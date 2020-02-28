Mary Jennette Borne

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Jennette Borne.
Service Information
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
70815
(225)-925-5331
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mary Jennette Borne a native of Kokmo, MS and resident of Magnolia, MS, passed away on February 26, 2020 at the age of 82. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Francis Borne, parents, W. L. Rawls and Grace Victoria Rawls, a son, Leonard DeLatte; a daughter, Stephanie Hearld & a step-son, Randy Borne. Mary is survived by her son Ronald Wayne Borne (Michelle), a devoted sister, Doris Annette Ton (Abe), brother Wilmerth L Rawls (Judy); grandchildren, Elizabeth M. Borne, Foster Borne, Chante Marcus, Ashley Borne, Morgan Borne, Delaney Borne; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 12 pm until funeral service begins at 2pm. Entombment will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Baton Rouge, LA   (225) 925-5331
funeral home direction icon