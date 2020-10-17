1/1
Mary Jo Hardy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A devoted Christian, Mary Jo Hardy passed peacefully at her home at Lake Sherwood Village in Baton Rouge on October 10, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born in Lucien, MS. on February 6, 1933, one of six children to Bertha V. (Chapman) and Thomas Cage Byrd. She was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School in 1951. She began her nursing career at the Baton Rouge General Hospital in 1952 as a nursing student part-time while attending Northwestern State University. Upon graduation in 1955 she received a BS Major in Nursing. She then became a full time employee with the Baton Rouge General Hospital from 1955 through 1965 serving as Staff Nurse, Head Nurse, Supervisor, Training Director, and Assistant Director of Nursing. She left the hospital in 1965 to attend the University of Maryland receiving a MS in Nursing Administration. She returned once again to the Baton Rouge General Hospital and served from 1966 to her retirement in 1978 as the Director of Nursing Service. In July 1979, she began employment with the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System until her retirement in January 1998 as a RN Manager. She loved this work as she had a special place in her heart caring for the mentally ill. In December 1955 she married Cecil M. Hardy, the love of her life. They spent 52 years together side by side. Cecil and Mary Jo were members of Faith Baptist Church in Baker, LA. for over 49 years. They were very active in the Airstream Club for over 33 years and traveled throughout the United States pulling their Airstream. After Cecil's death in 2007 she moved from Baker to Lake Sherwood Village in Baton Rouge and became a member of Parkview Baptist Church. She loved to collect owls, Fenton milk glass, and Santa Clause ornaments. Mary Jo is survived by her nieces and nephews, Dana Gonzales, Wade Byrd, Tommy Boyett, Cathy Allen, Randy Boyett, David Byrd, Bonnie Byrd, and Donis Raborn. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. She had a generous, loving heart and truly cared about people. Mary Jo is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil M. Hardy; parents, Thomas and Bertha Byrd; two sisters, Pauline Byrd and Jean Boyett; three brothers, Carol, James, and Don Byrd; and one niece, Linda Brown. The family extends its gratitude to Cardinal Hospice and especially to Donna and Mandy who provided faithful and loving care during Mary Jo's illness. They were truly a blessing to our family. A graveside service will be held on October 24, 2020 at the Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved