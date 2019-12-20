Mary Jo Mitchell Dean went home to be with her LORD and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at North Oaks Hospital of Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 83. She was a native of Holden, LA, and a resident of Heritage Healthcare Center of Hammond, LA. She was a retired employee of the Livingston Parish School System. She enjoyed life, loved to travel the U.S., loved cooking, listening to gospel music, and spending time with family and friends. Mary is survived by her loving children, Edward "Eddie" H. Dean and wife Sandra, Vernon L. Dean and wife Joyce, and John Marlon Dean and wife Debra; sisters, Velma Kay Otts, and Lois Elaine Sullivan; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Mary preceded in death by her husband, John "J.B" Dean; parents, Leonard C. Mitchell, Myrtle M. Howze Mitchell, and stepmother, Lois E. Hinson Mitchell; siblings, Willie D. Davis, Verda L. Loosemore, Eloise Bueche, James "J.L" L. Mitchell, and Pansy M. Gentile. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. and interment will follow to the Dean Family Cemetery in Holden. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019