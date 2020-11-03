1/
Mary Jo Vernon Worthy
Mary Jo Vernon Worthy, 90, went to her eternal home on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was born in Mansfield, LA and a resident of Zachary. She retired from Earl K. Long as a medical technologist. A private family service will be held. Mary Jo is survived by her daughter, Sandra Worthy, son, Gene "Spike" Worthy Jr, (Debbie) all of Zachary, grandchildren, Randi Michelle Worthy and Kristy Smith and great grandchildren, Jordan Brooks and Ashton Smith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben H. Vernon and Mary Lou Vernon Jones, step-father, Johnnie Jones, sister, Gail V. Harrell, brother, R.H. "Buddy" Vernon and nephews, Randy Vernon and Nicholas Lane. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great grandmother who devoted her retirement years helping care for her granddaughter, Randi. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
