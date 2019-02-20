Mary Joan Schuler passed away peacefully at home in Denham Springs, LA on February 16, 2019 at the age of 63. She was born in Plaquemine, LA on November 28, 1955 to the late Clayton Joseph and Hattie Tuttle Schuler. She is survived by her sisters, Connie Lacour and Nancy Vanderbrook; brother, Clayton Schuler Jr. (Vicki); two nieces and four nephews. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery in Baton Rouge, LA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joan Schuler.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 664-4143
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2019