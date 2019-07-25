Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Joanna "Joann" White. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown 825 Government Street Baton Rouge , LA 70802 (225)-383-6831 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Joanna White, "Joann", a native of Wiergate, Texas and a resident of Brusly, Louisiana for many years, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the age of 89. She was the beloved wife of George Dewey White and the loving mother of Georgia Ann White Michalski and Dewey Sherwood White (Patti). She is also survived by her grandsons, Jordan White and Ross Sagona; great granddaughter Riley Sagona, a sister Karen Schrieber (Huey), brothers Herbert S. Dickerson, Jr. (Viki) and Don A Dickerson (Paula); as well as a host of other family members and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert S Dickerson Sr. and Delzie Crocker Dickerson and siblings Thamar Dickerson, Naomi Garnett and Evelyn Miller. She was an active member of Port Allen First Baptist Church since 1965 and taught Sunday school for over 70 years. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Visitation at Port Allen First Baptist Church, 4200 Rebelle Ln., Port Allen, LA on Saturday, July 27 from 10AM until NOON. The Funeral Service will begin at NOON. Pallbearers will be Dallas Jones, Sam Leonard, Rod Lorio, Michael Robinson, Ross Sagona, Jordan White and Honorary, Paul Smith. The family would like to specially thank Rev. Gray Pearson and the Port Allen First Baptist Church Members for their support and prayers, the staff of Hospice Compassus, Patti White, Martha Toothman, Theresa McCachren and Sara Smith for their compassionate care during Mary's illness. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Port Allen.

