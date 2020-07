Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Johnson departed this life on July 5, 2020, at the age of 82. Funeral Service 11am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs. Interment at Transquility Cemetery, Pine Grove, LA. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home Denham Springs.

