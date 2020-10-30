1/1
Mary K. Jordan
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Marie Jordan was born on September 13, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed from this life on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at the age of 72 years, at her home surrounded by love ones. She was a resident of St.Amant and retired Bank Teller after 35 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Lucille Crain, Samuel H. and Ruth King, father-in-law John B. Jordan, also Burton and Rita Jordan, Joseph Jordan, Charles Jordan, Angela Gregory, and Sandra Darrow. Survivors of Mary is her loving husband of 54 years John T. Jordan Sr., children John T. Jordan,Jr (Angela), Stacey M. Denham (Jai), grandchildren Bruce Jordan, Kyleigh Jordan, Kayla Jordan, Sarah Jordan, Garrett Denham, great grandchild Kamlee Jordan, siblings Thomas E. King (Shirley), Opal Clark (Ben), Betty A. Gabourey (Jim), James Harris, Billy Harris (Lisa), and Clinton E. Payne; mother-in-law Edna M. Jordan, also survived by Wayne & Kristine Jordan, Jack & Vickie Jordan, Jodie Jordan, Wayne Jordan, Wesley Jordan, Camille Peterson, host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. A ceremony celebrating the life of Mary will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales. Visitation will begin at 9 am. In lieu of flowers, those that prefer to give a memorial gift that will be used by the family to honor her life and memory may visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/mary-jordan. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
13250 Highway 431
Saint Amant, LA 70774
(225) 644-9683
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved