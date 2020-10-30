Mary Marie Jordan was born on September 13, 1948 in Monroe, LA and passed from this life on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at the age of 72 years, at her home surrounded by love ones. She was a resident of St.Amant and retired Bank Teller after 35 years. She is preceded in death by her parents Lucille Crain, Samuel H. and Ruth King, father-in-law John B. Jordan, also Burton and Rita Jordan, Joseph Jordan, Charles Jordan, Angela Gregory, and Sandra Darrow. Survivors of Mary is her loving husband of 54 years John T. Jordan Sr., children John T. Jordan,Jr (Angela), Stacey M. Denham (Jai), grandchildren Bruce Jordan, Kyleigh Jordan, Kayla Jordan, Sarah Jordan, Garrett Denham, great grandchild Kamlee Jordan, siblings Thomas E. King (Shirley), Opal Clark (Ben), Betty A. Gabourey (Jim), James Harris, Billy Harris (Lisa), and Clinton E. Payne; mother-in-law Edna M. Jordan, also survived by Wayne & Kristine Jordan, Jack & Vickie Jordan, Jodie Jordan, Wayne Jordan, Wesley Jordan, Camille Peterson, host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. A ceremony celebrating the life of Mary will be held at 12 noon on Saturday at Ourso Funeral Home Gonzales. Visitation will begin at 9 am. In lieu of flowers, those that prefer to give a memorial gift that will be used by the family to honor her life and memory may visit https://www.ilof.com/st-amant/mary-jordan.
Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.